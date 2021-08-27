Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.