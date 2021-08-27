Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.74. The stock had a trading volume of 131,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

