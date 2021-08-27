Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the July 29th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.65. 8,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

