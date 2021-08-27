SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GIGE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

