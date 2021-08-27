Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,674 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.03. 911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,326. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $320.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

