Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $136.00

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

