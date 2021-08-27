Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

