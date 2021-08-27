Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

EMR stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.