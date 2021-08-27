Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $363,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.