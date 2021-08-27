Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.04. 30,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,130. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.