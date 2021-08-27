Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 76,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.