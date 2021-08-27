LSV Asset Management Has $213.17 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,810,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604,523 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $213,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

