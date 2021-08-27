Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 64 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $509.24. 1,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

