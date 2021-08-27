Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,081 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in US Foods by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $34.22. 19,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.17 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

