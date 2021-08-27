iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the July 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 6,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,162. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 144.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter.

