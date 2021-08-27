Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.83. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

