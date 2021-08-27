ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

ONTF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 2,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,194. ON24 has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,177.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

