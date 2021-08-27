Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

