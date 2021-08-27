Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 261,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,870,854. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zynga by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 81.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 12.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 221,624 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $10,188,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

