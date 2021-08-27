VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

NYSE VMW opened at $148.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

