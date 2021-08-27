VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.
NYSE VMW opened at $148.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
