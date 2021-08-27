Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.73. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 110,179 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

