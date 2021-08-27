PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.03. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

