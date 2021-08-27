PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.03. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

