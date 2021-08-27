Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.77. Conn’s shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

