Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.77. Conn’s shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
In other news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
