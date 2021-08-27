ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 483,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,877,499 shares.The stock last traded at $23.13 and had previously closed at $24.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

