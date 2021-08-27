Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $69.98

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.98, but opened at $68.41. Affirm shares last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 15,345 shares trading hands.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

