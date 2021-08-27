Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,263 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

