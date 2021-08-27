Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,263 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.73.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
