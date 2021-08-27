ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 483,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,877,499 shares.The stock last traded at $23.13 and had previously closed at $24.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,206 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

