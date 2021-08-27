Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Grows By 161.3%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE JHB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.37. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHB. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 107.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

