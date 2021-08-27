Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Up 172.2% in August

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPIVF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,316. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

