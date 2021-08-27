Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,192. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

