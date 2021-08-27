Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Up 161.3% in August

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JHB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHB. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.