Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.89. 3,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,434. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

