Motco Acquires 136 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Motco grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.24. 3,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

