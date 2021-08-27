Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the July 29th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover Motorsports in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 37.0% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 701,749 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 14.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

DVD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,226. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

