Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expands By 190.4%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 190.4% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE DLNG remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Friday. 36,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,427. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

