Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.15 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NUE traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.86. 4,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,508. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

