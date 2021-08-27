Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

