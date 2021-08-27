Rollins Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rollins Financial cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.12. 78,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.92. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

