T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,500. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $220.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

