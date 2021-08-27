Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $343,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

AWK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.45. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $185.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

