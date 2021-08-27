Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72.

