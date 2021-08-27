Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 535.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.