Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OROVY stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

