Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OROVY stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

