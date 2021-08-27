Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Decreased by Motco

Motco cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.28. 40,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

