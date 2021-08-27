Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 32,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,724. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

