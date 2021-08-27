Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $3.30. Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($2.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

FUN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,170,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,594,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

