NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,421. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.