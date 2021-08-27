Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes $207,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

