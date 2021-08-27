Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,375. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

