Deeper Network (DPR) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $62.89 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00124471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00154436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,422.87 or 1.00922160 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01044814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.37 or 0.06730601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

